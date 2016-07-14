Album 88 to Air Cure Bowl Live on 88.5 FM

The Georgia State Panthers are heading to their first-ever bowl game, and you can hear all of the action on 88.5 FM.

The voice of the Panthers, Dave Cohen, will be joined by Harper LeBel to broadcast the Cure Bowl, live from the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on December 19th. A special hour-long pre-game starts at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Panthers earned the first bowl invite in school history with a 34-7 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles on December 5th to close out their regular season. Their Cure Bowl opponents are the San Jose State Spartans from the Mountain West conference.

Due to broadcasting rights and restrictions, the Album 88 broadcast of the game will not be livestreamed over the internet. WRAS.org will feature regular musical content at this time.

