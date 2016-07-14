Inaugural 88 Session at Cinefest: Ricer

On Tuesday, November 17, local power rock band Ricer kicked off a new era of live performances for Album 88 and GSTV. The performance is available for viewing on GSTV’s YouTube channel.

The new initiative, to be known as 88 Sessions, will feature video and audio recorded performances, with an emphasis on the remodeled Cinefest space.

The trio played a 45 minute set to enthusiastic Georgia State University students.

“It’s a good first step for what will be a great showcase for our students and for Atlanta talent. We’re hopeful that in 2016, we’ll be able to showcase a variety of Georgia musical acts from different genres and possibly some traveling acts as well.”

– Bryce McNeil, Assistant Director for Student Media

Pizza and drinks were provided for the students in attendance and the viewing was free for the Georgia State University community.

Students interested in volunteering for 88 Sessions may contact the Album 88 Concert Coordinator, Ashley Ozoh. The office number for Album 88 is 404-413-1630, and the office number for Student Media is 404-413-1592.

