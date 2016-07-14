WRASFEST Returns to the Mammal Gallery on Friday

Summer is coming and Album 88 is celebrating with a multi-act extravaganza at the Mammal Gallery this Friday.

The station will host a two-stage format for WRASFEST 2016 on June 10, including Bosco & Speakerfoxx, Etheral and Muuy Biien. The downstairs stage will be focused on hip-hop and urban music, while rock and guitar-based music will be the theme upstairs. There will be 15 acts performing throughout the night.

It is great to be at a venue that is a vital part of the arts community but also so close to campus.

– Bryce McNeil, Assistant Director for Student Media

General admission for the event is $10 and $7 for Georgia State University students (with Panthercard ID). The first 88 patrons will receive Album 88 tote bags and new Album 88 shirts will also be available. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and performances will begin at 7:00 p.m.

This show is the largest and most diverse group of artists we’ve had since we reintroduced WRASFest in 2012.

– Jessie St. George, Promotions Director, Album 88

The Mammal Gallery hosted WRASFest 2014, as well as the release of Underground‘s first ever digital issue (V.ii) in 2015. It is a 10-15 minute walk from Georgia State University, a five minute bus ride via Bus 186 and a five minute walk from the Five Points MARTA Station. There is limited free street parking available after 7 p.m., as well as a variety of parking lots within the vicinity.

