A High Note

Local Acts End Students’ Year on the Right Note at WRASFEST 2017!

WRASFEST 2017 scored with a great turnout for local, indie, and underground music at the Masquerade, recently relocated to within walking distance of the Georgia State campus.

Top local acts Earthgang + J.I.K. and Mothers headlined the annual music celebration on May 27, 2017. Other acts included Allen Thomas, Red Sea, Monsoon, Tish Hyman, 10th Letter, Deathstuff and Fit of Body.

With more than 350 paid attendees, the May 27 event exceeded its goal of promoting the radio station, featuring great Georgia musical acts and celebrating the graduation of students who have been involved with the station.

Started decades ago as a fundraiser for the Georgia State student radio station, Album 88 hosts WRASFEST each year to celebrate the radio station’s role as a showcase for local music. This year, the event was held for the first time at the new location of Masquerade in Underground Atlanta. WRASFEST 2015 was held at the previous location of the Masquarade on North Avenue near the current Ponce City Market. Now, with the relocation of the Masquerade to nearby Underground Atlanta, the venue has become even more convenient for students.

It was great to have a familiar venue operator from the past and a location so close to campus. The combination made for an exciting and successful event.

~ Bryce McNeil, Assistant Director for Student Media

Student radio leaders started planning this year’s event in January, and the lineup was set and ready to go in April. WRASFEST focuses on showcasing Album 88, its role and its message.

We showcase the bands we really appreciate around Atlanta. The idea is to show students the main crux of what we do. It’s a good way for us to show students and the community what we’re all about. We do this every year. Next year we want to expand and make it better and better. Tell people to keep an eye out – we’ll be coming back for more.

~ Spencer Vaughan, General Manager, Album 88

There are several different ways to listen to Album 88, whether on your car radio, mobile device or computer:

Terrestrial: Album 88 broadcasts 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. in 100,000 watts on WRAS-FM and WRAS-HD1. Turn to 88.5 on the dial.

HD Radio: Atlanta listeners can find Album 88 24/7 on WRAS-HD2 (88.5) on their HD radio.

Mobile: You can find Album 88 on the Georgia State app (download and click on the “Radio” button) or the TuneIn app (search WRAS-HD2).

Related News

About Author