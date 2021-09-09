Become a Part of Album 88!

Are you a new student at Georgia State University that has waited your whole life to be part of Album 88? Or are you a returning student that now has time to pursue a passion towards radio?

Album 88 will be accepting new volunteer applications from October 1-10, 2021, including applications from new students. All students are eligible for training but must first establish an institutional GPA of 2.0 or higher to be on-air.

From October 1 to October 10, students can access the application by logging on to their PIN account using their student email/password, via this link. The link will only be active that time and only available to students via their Georgia State University login information.

For any further information or to ask any questions, please contact the Office of Student Media at 404-413-1592 or bmcneil1@gsu.edu.