Fax from a Computer

Method1

Using a Fax Modem on Windows

Click Send . It's in the upper-left corner of the "New Fax" window. Doing so will prompt your fax to send to the fax machine listed in the "To" section.

icon at the top of the window, selecting the proper file, and clicking OK .

Create your fax. Type your fax's text into the main window.

Add a subject. In the "Subject" text box, type in whatever you want your fax's subject to be.

Enter your recipient's fax number. Type the number for the fax machine to which you're sending your fax into the "To" text box near the top of the window.

Click Connect to a fax modem if prompted. This option is at the top of a pop-up menu. Clicking it will connect your computer to your fax modem and open the "New Fax" window.

Click New Fax . It's in the top-left corner of the window.

Open Windows Fax and Scan. Type in fax and scan , then click Windows Fax and Scan at the top of the Start menu.

. Click the Windows logo in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Connect your phone line to your computer. Plug the USB fax modem into one of your computer's USB ports, then connect the phone line to the fax modem's port.

Make sure that you have the correct equipment. If you don't have all of the following equipment, you won't be able to send a fax from your computer and you'll need to use an online service instead: [1]

Method2

Using a Fax Modem on Mac

1 Make sure that you have the correct equipment. If you don't have all of the following equipment, you won't be able to send a fax from your computer and you'll need to use an online service instead:[2] A multifunction printer which supports faxing — Unfortunately, MacOS Sierra (and up) computers don't support printing from fax modems. You'll need to use a printer which supports faxing.

An active phone line — You'll need a phone line that you can connect to your fax modem. If you don't have a landline phone, you won't be able to send a fax using your computer.

2 Make sure that your printer is on and connected to your Mac. Your fax-compatible printer won't be able to receive your fax request if it isn't turned on. Your printer will also need to be connected to your phone line, which means that you'll need to avoid using the landline until your fax has been sent and received.

This method will work whether you're printing wirelessly or via a USB cable.

3 Open the document that you want to fax. Find a document to fax, then double-click it to open it. If you haven't yet created the document, open a program (e.g., TextEdit or Word) and create your fax in it before proceeding.

4 Click File. It's in the upper-left corner of the screen. Clicking it prompts a drop-down menu.

5 Click Print. You'll find this option in the File drop-down menu. Doing so opens the Print window.

6 Click the "PDF" drop-down box. It's in the lower-left side of the window. A drop-down menu will appear.

7 Click Fax PDF. This option is in the drop-down menu. If you don't see this option, you can't fax using your current printer. Try sending an online fax instead.

8 Select your printer. Click the "Printer" drop-down menu, then click your printer's name in the menu.

9 Enter the fax number. The number for your recipient's fax machine into the "To" text box.

10 Add a cover page if needed. If you want to add a cover page to your fax, check the "Use cover page" box, then enter a subject in the "Subject" text field and type in the cover page's contents in the main text field.