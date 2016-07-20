WRAS-Album 88

LEFT ON THE DIAL. RIGHT ON THE MUSIC.

ALBUM 88

Welcome to Album 88! Georgia State University’s student radio station has been influencing the Atlanta music scene since 1971.

The station broadcasts 24/7 online and on WRAS-HD2-Atlanta, and 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. on WRAS-FM/WRAS-HD1, 88.5 on the dial.

Album 88 is named for its album-based rotation: Instead of playing the same few songs over and over, we play multiple tracks from new artists, giving listeners the full range of today’s soundscape.

Our rotation includes the latest indie-rock, indie-pop, electronic and hip-hop music along with student-produced specialty shows. Take a look at our charts for artist and album names, and check the schedule for program times.

We are open to music submissions from up-and-coming artists. Send in your albums and we will get you on the air.

Album 88 also broadcast news, sporting events at Georgia State, and public service announcements. If you’re interested in submitting a public service announcement, check your eligibility here.