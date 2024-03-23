WRASFEST 2024 is Saturday, March 30! Album 88 is excited to announce our event with local DJs and musicians, at downtown Atlanta’s fabulously renovated Hurt Park. The first 88 people will receive a special giveaway! This event runs from 1-4p, March 30, and is free and open to the public!

Our evening programming kicks off at the Masquerade’s new venue, Altar in Underground Atlanta! This year’s lineup features artists spanning electronic, pop, rock, rap, and more! The Altar show is $10 for GSU Students and $20 for general admission. This year’s WRASFest is sponsored in part by Topo Chico, Danger Press, and GSU’s Student Activity Fund. GSU students RSVP on PIN.GSU.EDU, and stay tuned for more details!!